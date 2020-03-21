🔥More than 5000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK after one day increase of 1000 in biggest surge yet🔥

🔥More than 5000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK after one day increase of 1000 in biggest surge yet🔥

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday is 5,018 – up from 3,983 at 9am on Friday, the Department of Health said.

A total of 72,818 people have been tested, with 67,800 negative results.

