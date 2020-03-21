🔥More than 4,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK since outbreak began after Wales announces 89 more🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

There have been more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across the UK since the outbreak began after Wales announced 89 more today.

The UK wide figure had been at 3,983 and the new Welsh details take the number to at least 4,072 confirmed cases.

This does not account for those who may have recovered since their diagnosis.

A further UK wide toll is expected to be released later today.

It comes as citizens across the UK have been advised to limit social contact while pubs, cafes and restaurants have all be closed down.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“89 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 280, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher. Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is now circulating in every part of Wales.

“Three people in Wales who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have now died.”

The actual figure of people with the virus is believed to be far higher, however not everyone will have been tested.

This page is being updated.