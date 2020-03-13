The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has spiked by 208 in just 24 hours.

The new cases, marking the biggest daily increase recorded so far, took the UK total at 9am on Friday to 798.

As of Thursday morning at the same time, the figure stood at 590, with 10 deaths.

Scientists have said that the true figure for people with coronavirus in the UK is between 5,000 and 10,000.

By Friday morning, 31,973 people had been tested for Covid-19. Of those, 31,175 tested negative.

A man wears a mask as he crosses London Bridge (PA)

It comes after the UK’s chief scientific adviser said it is hoped the Government’s approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease.

Sir Patrick Vallance said some of the social distancing measures put in place by the Government, including self-isolating for seven days if symptoms develop, are “actually quite extreme”.

He said millions of Brits – around 60 per cent – would need to contract the disease to lessen the impact of what is likely to become an “annual virus”.

On Friday, a London Underground driver tested positive for coronavirus and at least eleven MPs were in self-isolation following advice from public health authorities.

More follows…