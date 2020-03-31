🔥More than 100 football clubs have now backed letter threatening FA with legal action over ending of non-League season🔥

More than 100 clubs have now backed an open letter threatening legal action if the FA do not “urgently” reconsider the “patently unjust” decision to end the non-League season.

The letter, published yesterday, accused the FA of “needless and inexplicable haste” and a lack of dialogue and consensus with affected clubs and leagues .

The governing body announced last week that English football below the National League’s three divisions, as well as all but the top two tiers of the women’s pyramid, would end immediately, with all results expunged.

The letter — which was drafted by Sartej Tucker, joint-owner of Walton and Hersham FC — had 66 original signatories, but as of this morning a further 38 clubs had lent their support, taking the total to at least 104. League One play-off hopefuls Peterborough are the only professional club to have backed the campaign so far, but the ringleaders are hoping for further support from the Football League.

The signatories said they would be forced to “embark on potential legal recourse” if the FA hold firm, with the decision still to be approved by the FA Council. The clubs said they had reached a consensus to “take a similar stance” to the Premier League, which is suspended until at least April 30, and advocated finishing the season on a points-per-game basis if it proves impossible to complete outstanding fixtures.

A number of MPs are also thought to have backed the campaign and have told clubs they will write to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to protest. An FA spokesperson said the decision was made by “committee representatives for the respective leagues” and “fully supported” by the governing body.