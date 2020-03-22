🔥More parks and gardens forced to close as public ignores social distancing pleas🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

More open spaces are closing across the country as huge crowds continue to flock to parks and gardens, despite government advice on social distancing.

Organisations such as Chatsworth House, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the National Trust made the decision to close their gardens in order to “restrict the spread of the coronavirus”.

Hammersmith & Fulham also announced on Sunday that it is closing all parks in its borough, while the Royal Parks – which looks after eight London parks including St James’s Park and Hyde Park – said it would consider shutting its gates if people did not adhere to social distancing advice.

It comes after visitor numbers remained high at tourist hotspots on Saturday and Sunday, with good weather and Mother’s Day drawing crowds to attractions such as Snowdon, the Lake District and seaside resorts.

Chatsworth chief executive Stephen Vickers said the decision had “not been taken lightly”.

“The situation is enormously complex and fast-moving, and we believe that taking decisive action to help implement effective social distancing is in the best interests of all of our visitors and staff, and is part of the collective national effort to help contain the coronavirus,” he said.

“On behalf of the Duke and Duchess (of Devonshire), and everyone at Chatsworth, I would like to thank our visitors for their continued support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”

The estate added that, as a “vital food service outlet”, the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop remains open and that strict measures are being taken to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

People walking through Greenwich park in south east London

An RHS spokesman said its gardens had remained “very busy” on Saturday and that it could no longer “guarantee the Government’s requirement for social distancing”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that all pubs, clubs and restaurants would be closed with immediate effect, and reduced transport services are due to start from Monday to encourage limited interactions.

National Trust director-general Hilary McGrady said the organisation would be taking measures to ensure that people do not lose their connection with nature, and that sites of natural beauty remain open “virtually”.

“We know that people are likely to need space and fresh air in the coming weeks and months and we will do all we can to provide access wherever possible,” she said.

“Over the coming weeks, our digital platforms – our website, social media feeds, podcasts and video – will become even more important, ensuring the places of nature, beauty and history that we care for on behalf of the nation can remain open for business virtually while we are temporarily closed.

“We will also be ramping up our efforts to help people connect with nature wherever they are and to find moments of joy in the world around them.”

A spokesman for the Royal Parks said their venues would remain open for the time being, though cafes and kiosks have been closed.

They added that, following police advice, they had started closing some roads in outer parks such as Richmond and Greenwich, and that designated car parks would be open only for key workers.

The spokesman added: “If people do not follow social distancing guidelines, we will have no choice but to consider closing the parks.”