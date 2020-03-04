More delays beginning Thursday for westbound I-70 bridge

Traffic moves across the Blanchette Bridge into St. Charles County on Oct. 25, 2012. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

Erik M. Lunsford

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — More traffic headaches will begin Thursday for drivers who use the westbound Blanchette Bridge that takes Interstate 70 over the Missouri River from St. Louis County to St. Charles.From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, as many as two of the four current westbound lanes will be closed as part of the preparation for the upcoming rehab of the eastbound Blanchette span.Then, at 8 p.m. Friday, the loop ramp from northbound Highway 141 in Earth City to westbound I-70 will close. It will reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday.Also on Saturday, up to three of the four westbound lanes on the bridge will be closed much of the day. And for various periods of about 10 minutes, there is likely to be a closure of all four westbound lanes, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.Message boards will alert drivers to the closures.By Monday, the number of westbound lanes will be reduced to three; that will last until mid-November. The eastbound bridge will continue to be cut to four lanes through November, MoDOT said.MoDOT suggests that motorists consider using Highway 370, Highway 364 or Highway 40 (Interstate 64) as alternate routes.

