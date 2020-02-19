🔥More cruise passengers test positive for virus as deaths top 2,000🔥

There were more than 75,000 people infected with the new coronavirus disease as of Wednesday morning, and it has killed more than 2,000. The vast majority of all cases are in China, but even as Japan lifted the quarantine on a cruise ship with the biggest outbreak outside China, dozens more passengers tested positive, and a new cluster of cases emerged in South Korea.Global health officials have voiced cautious optimism as the daily rate of new infections in China has declined for two days in a row, and authorities have waged an aggressive campaign to find any cases still lurking in the locked-down epicenter city of Wuhan. The World Health Organization warned, however, that the decline could reverse, and the biggest concern has been any sign that the COVID-19 disease is spreading significantly between people in communities outside of China.Japanese officials said another 79 cases had been confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, bringing the new total to 621. Wednesday marked the end of the two-week quarantine imposed on the vessel when it docked in Japan, and hundreds of passengers who have tested negative for the virus were being allowed off the ship.

A passenger disembarks from the Diamond Princess cruise ship – in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus – at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 19, 2020.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty

Almost 340 American passengers have already been brought back to the U.S. – at least 14 of them hospitalized with the virus. More than 100 American cruise passengers who remained on the ship in Japan or were taken off and hospitalized in that country will have to wait another two weeks before they can return to the U.S.

14m ago

Japan says 79 new virus cases on cruise ship as quarantine ends

Japan’s national broadcaster NHK and other news outlets quoted the country’s national health commission Wednesday as saying an additional 79 cases of the new coronavirus had been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It brought the total number of cases on the ship to 621, even as the two-week quarantine on the vessel lifted, enabling hundreds of passengers who have tested negative for the virus to disembark.Japan quarantined the Diamond Princess two weeks ago when it docked in Yokahama, after a previous passenger who had already disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for the deadly virus.Since then daily tests have shown the disease continuing to spread on the vessel, bringing criticism of the decision to quarantine it in the first place and suspicion that control measures were not strictly enough enforced on board.

Updated 25m ago

Hundreds of passengers disembark Diamond Princess cruise ship

Hundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday after the end of a much-criticized, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus among passengers and crew. Officials still were continuing tests for the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people in China and more than 540 on the ship. Some passengers said on Twitter they received health check forms asking if they had symptoms such as a headache, fever or coughing. Passengers who tested negative and had no symptoms of the disease still had to get their body temperature checked before leaving.

Some Americans who tested positive for coronavirus are under isolation in Japan

Japanese officials will spend several days staging the high-stakes evacuation of about 2,500 people who’ve been kept aboard the ship at the Yokohama port near Tokyo after one passenger who departed the ship earlier in Hong Kong was found to have the virus.- Associated Press

Updated 28m ago

California reports another confirmed coronavirus case

Officials in Napa County, California, confirmed a case of coronavirus Tuesday night. The patient is one of the recent evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that arrived in the U.S. this week. The patient is under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, officials said in a statement. That patient tested positive for the virus in Japan, but has not experienced any symptoms. Another patient who has reported symptoms is under investigation at the hospital — but that patient tested negative for the virus in Japan. Neither of the patients are residents of Napa County. Officials did not provide their state of origin.Of the cruise ship passengers flown to Travis Air Force Base, seven were identified as requiring testing or hospitalization. Five were sent to local hospitals. The two patients at Queen of the Valley were sent there due to a limited number of isolation beds in the county, officials said.

Updated 30m ago

China announces 136 new deaths, 1,749 new cases

Chinese officials announced 136 new deaths and 1,749 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. That brings the global death toll to at least 2,009, and the total number of cases to at least 75,081.

Updated 30m ago

Wall Street’s growing fear: Coronavirus “to get worse before it gets better”

Concerns are growing on Wall Street that the coronavirus could cause serious economic damage beyond China, with analysts warning that the deadly outbreak is unlikely to recede anytime soon.”Consensus is that this coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is going to get worse before it gets better,” Raymond James analysts said Tuesday in a note to investors. “It seems as though the market is under-appreciating the potential dangers and what the key government leaders on the virus are saying.” Amplifying those concerns: This week’s guidance from Apple — a bellwether both for the high-tech industry and the broader U.S. economy — that the iPhone maker would miss its quarterly sales target because of the virus’s impact on the company’s sales and production in China. Apple shares fell nearly 2% on Tuesday.