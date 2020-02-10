🔥More Americans diagnosed with virus on ship as death toll jumps🔥

China confirmed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases on Monday, quashing hopes after several days of declining infection rates that strict control measures could be paying off. The death toll from the new virus had jumped to 908 by Monday morning, more than were killed during the SARS virus outbreak in 2003. The number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose 15% Sunday to at least 40,171. More than 300 cases have been confirmed outside China, including 12 in the U.S., and global health officials have warned that could be just “the tip of the iceberg” as they learn more about how easily the disease spreads.Dozens of new cases were confirmed Monday on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, meanwhile, including more Americans. The number of passengers already removed or soon to be removed from the Diamond Princess for treatment in Japanese hospitals stood at 136 Monday. That includes at least 23 American passengers, 11 of whom were among the 66 new cases confirmed Monday. Most of the 3,711 passengers and crew remained under isolation orders on the ship.See more: Full coverage and latest stories on the coronavirusThe Chinese government’s efforts to silence people who tried to raise the alarm about the outbreak early on — and allegedly ongoing efforts to stop people reporting on it — have created a mounting backlash on the country’s heavily-censored social media.

The cruise line that owns a ship quarantined off Japan’s coast said Monday that 66 more passengers had tested positive for the new coronavirus, nearly doubling the number of people affected aboard the Diamond Princess. Princess Cruises said in a statement Monday morning that 11 of the newly-confirmed cases were Americans. In total 136 passengers from the ship have tested positive for the new virus, all of whom had been brought off the ship or were about to be taken off for treatment in Japanese hospitals. Most of the 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess remained isolated in their cabins as the vessel sat in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.”Since it is early in the quarantine period of 14-days, it was not unexpected that additional cases would be reported involving individuals who were exposed prior to the start of the quarantine,” Princess said in it’s statement. But for anyone who was in contact with confirmed cases, that 14-day quarantine period starts anew from the time their diagnosed friends of family leave the vessel.

Princess referred all questions “on the timeline, test results and reporting protocols” to Japanese health officials.

-tge The mother of a physician who died last week in Wuhan said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who reprimanded him for warning about the virus in December.The death of Li Wenliang, 34, prompted an outpouring of public anger at Wuhan officials. Some postings left on his microblog account said officials should face consequences for mistreating Li.”My child was summoned by the Wuhan Police Bureau at midnight. He was asked to sign an admonishment notice,” Lu Shuyun said in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform. “We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation.”The video shows flowers in her home with a note that says, “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

On Monday, a large number of workplaces and schools remain closed and many white-collar employees will work from home, according to Reuters. Communist Party officials have ordered virtual lockdowns, canceled flights, and closed factories and schools, Reuters points out.Reuters said the financial market in China has taken a hit, as shares dropped and investors chose safe-havens like gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.The Chinese government has said it will liaise with transport officials to ensure a smooth process in having employees return to key industries such as food and medicines, Reuters reported.According to Reuters, Chinese have taken to the country’s social media platform Weibo to vent their frustration over the distrust of information provided by the government.

On Monday, China’s health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland’s total to 40,171. Monday’s rise was a turnaround from a significant reduction in new cases reported Sunday, 2,656, down by about 20% from the 3,399 new cases reported in the previous 24-hour period. That had prompted optimism that the “joint control mechanism of different regions and the strict prevention and control measures have worked,” in the words of a spokesman for the National Health Commission, Mi Feng.Also Sunday, new cases were reported in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, the U.K. and Spain. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China.— The Associated Press