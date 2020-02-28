🔥Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's new Rajang mod is the stuff of nightmares🔥

The latest Monster Hunter World: Iceborne modifications allow gamers to transform into a Rajang and replace the monster with the Admiral.

Created by user hao00544, the mod is listed on NexusMods and means that when you go off to hunt a Rajang, you’ll instead be greeted by one of the main characters of the game running around on all fours like a monstrously large monkey.

And it looks absolutely terrifying – for all the wrong reasons.

Fans of the game have already been commenting on the update, saying “my brain had such a hard time processing this video”.

One person on Reddit even went so far as to call it “cursed”.

Perhaps this video demonstration will perfectly represent what you get with the mod:

In the footage, the player is using another mod made by the same user hao00544 called Player Rajang, which overrides your appearance and makes your hunter character look like the brutish monkey, just a human-sized version.

Creative mods like these have been around since Monster Hunter World (MHW) first released on PC over a year ago. Other great examples consist of turning every non-playable character in the game look like the Handler. And with the massive expansion Iceborne finally becoming available on PC in January, it seems modders have spent their time wisely.

Play as a Rajang and hunt the monstrous Admiral (Monster Hunter World/hao00544)

The Rajang, a fearsome fan-favourite monkey monster from the storied MH franchise was added to the game in a free title update. Developers Capcom has been rolling out frequent updates and support for the game since it was first released in January 2018.

Right now, PC players can jump into the Joy Festival taking place in the Gathering Hub, bringing with it special event quests which give materials to craft unique weapons and armour.

The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game don’t allow mods, so you won’t be seeing this any time soon on a console. As the above Reddit user so perfectly put it: “I truly believe that MHW on PC is the only way to play”.