Monsanto’s defense: Fungal disease, not dicamba, to blame for peach farmer’s problems

1 of 3

Leaves of Bader Farms’ peach trees bear holes and discoloration that owner Bill Bader believes is the result of drift from illegal applications of the herbicide, dicamba, on area farms. Other trees throughout the orchard have branches that are almost entirely denuded. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

Peaches too small to pick are left to wither in the orchards of Bader Farms, near Campbell, Mo. This year Bill Bader says between 8,000 and 10,000 of his trees produced peaches “about the size of a quarter” that weren’t worth harvesting. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

Bill Bader surveys his peach trees for damage he says is from illegal use of the herbicide, dicamba. Bader, who runs Missouri’s largest peach farm, says he may end up losing half of his 900 acres of peach trees. photo by Bryce Gray, bgray@post-dispatch.com

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the past two weeks of a federal trial brought by Missouri’s largest peach farm against German agribusiness giants Bayer and BASF, the focus has been on the weed killer dicamba. On Monday, lawyers representing Monsanto, which was bought by Bayer in 2018, shifted attention away from the herbicide.Bader Farms alleges that the herbicide dicamba drifted off neighboring fields, harming so many of Bader’s peach trees that the business is no longer sustainable. But the problems at Bader Farms are not related to dicamba, two experts retained by Monsanto testified on Monday. “I have never seen any symptomology related to dicamba at Bader Farms,” said Wayne Mitchem, a weed science extension specialist focusing on fruit trees at North Carolina State University.Instead, the factor affecting “95 percent” of the peach tree mortality at Bader Farms is armillaria root rot, a fungal disease common throughout the Southeast, said Dr. Phillip Brannen, a plant pathology professor at the University of Georgia.

Stakes are high, according to some following the case, with an outcome expected to influence the pipeline of additional dicamba litigation heading through court from around the country.

Both companies claim that when their new herbicides are applied correctly, there is no chance of “adverse effects,” such as yield loss, according to testimony presented in the trial.Last week, Ford Baldwin, a professor emeritus in weed science at the University of Arkansas and retained expert by Bader Farms, testified that dicamba led to the widespread damage. Evidence of such damage was present at Bader Farms, including in the cupping of leaves, and that increased stress led to more trees dying.Mitchem, who has assessed herbicide damage in fruit trees for 25 years in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, dismissed Baldwin’s assessment during his testimony on Monday.“That’s the normal appearance of a peach tree in the summertime,” Mitchem said of pictures both he and Baldwin took of curled leaves.With 24 dicamba-related complaints, Dunklin County, Missouri, had more complaints than North Carolina (15 complaints), South Carolina (three complaints) and Georgia (zero complaints) combined, according to documents presented in court on Monday.Mitchem testified that he visited the farm, near Campbell, Missouri, six times and did not once see any evidence of terminal dieback, which is when trees start to die from the end of a branch.Mitchem said he has seen dicamba affect peach trees three times, all during research settings when dicamba was applied directly to the tree. Each of those times, terminal dieback was the main symptom.Bader said his yield was affected 40 percent in 2015.“This looked completely different,” Mitchem said. “If you’re going to have that level of impact, (terminal dieback is) what you’re going to see.”Bev Randles, an attorney representing Bader Farms, argued that a direct application of dicamba to a peach tree is a much different type of application than frequent, low-dose exposure via pesticide drift.Mitchem said there is no research on how low level doses affect peach trees.In response, Randles pointed out that in 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the continued use of dicamba only if Monsanto and BASF conducted additional research on how dicamba affects sensitive species, like peaches, in the real world. That decision came just months after EPA officials visited Bader Farms.Brannen had a long list of other problems at Bader Farms, including weather issues, tree planting depth and weed and disease management.Even with that list, Brannen testified that 95 percent of the tree death was related to armillaria root rot, a fungal disease that he said is always fatal to peach trees. The disease has been present in the soil of the South, including the bootheel of Missouri, for centuries, he said. Brannen conducted tests across the farm and found the disease present.“If it’s there, it doesn’t go away,” Brannen said.Brannen went through satellite imagery showing that orchard death patterns in recent years have mirrored patterns of trees killed in past decades. He showed trees that were planted in 1994 that were being lost in large numbers until 2010 when entire fields were removed and replanted. Bader testified that peach trees are usually replaced every 20 years, though some live longer.“That’s not normal for a peach tree,” Brannen said.Randles asked Brannen why, if it were present for so long, armillaria would choose now to attack the peach trees. Baldwin testified that, based on the relevant literature, armillaria is often a secondary pathogen, attacking trees stressed by other factors.Brannen said he has seen armillaria infect healthy peach orchards and dismissed the idea the fungus is ever “opportunistic” in peaches. And he said the satellite imagery shows it is not just now choosing to attack Bader — it’s been killing trees since at least 1996 in one orchard.Randles pointed out that in the satellite imagery, many trees didn’t die, and Bader still had a healthy crop during the early 2000s when Brannen said the trees were dying from armillaria at high rates. Brannen said it’s true armillaria doesn’t necessarily wipe out every single tree.“He still has a lot of trees now,” Brannen said. “And he still had a lot of trees then.”Monsanto’s lawyers said they would rest Tuesday morning after presenting a few more exhibits to the jury. BASF’s lawyers said they expect their case to take two days and wrap up Thursday morning. At some point after that, closing arguments will begin. Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. said he might need some time to review materials prior to the closing arguments.The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is a nonprofit, online newsroom offering investigative and enterprise coverage of agribusiness, Big Ag and related issues through data analysis, visualizations, in-depth reports and interactive web tools. Visit us online at www.investigatemidwest.org

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

The company, founded in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1981, makes and distributes partially baked, self-rising flat breads and pizza crusts.

There’s a building boom in the Midtown area surrounding SLU’s campus.

The company said it would close stores in lower tier malls, and explore new off-mall formats, as it looks to tackle plummeting mall traffic in the United States.

The district will begin looking at programs beyond its borders under new CEO expected to be named soon.

Mason has prepped for months to compete in national wall-building competition.

The head of the nonprofit that shut down the Loop Trolley amid financial problems urges them to follow St. Louis Mayor Krewson’s lead and encourage Bi-State’s board to run the line.

Bader alleges that drift from the herbicide dicamba has damaged his peach trees and made his 1,000-acre operation no longer sustainable.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.