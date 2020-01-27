🔥Monday morning news briefing: Kobe Bryant killed in air crash🔥

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing – on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

US basketball ace one of nine killed in disaster

He was one of the greatest players in the history of basketball. The worlds of sport and showbusiness are today mourning Kobe Bryant, who has been killed in a helicopter crash in California. The ex-Los Angeles Lakers star, 41, died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. As US Correspondent David Millward reports, witnesses said that visibility was poor and the hills enveloped in fog before the aircraft plummeted to the ground in Calabasas and burst into flames. Bryant called Gianna “Mambacita” after his own court nickname “Black Mamba”, confident she would follow in his footsteps. He had enjoyed a 20-year career with the Lakers, making the all-star NBA team 18 times, and was also an Olympic gold medal winner. Oliver Brown writes that Bryant was a force of nature who transcended his sport.

Health chiefs accused of coronavirus errors

Potential British carriers of the coronavirus may have been wrongly told they only need to be tested if they have “the sniffles”. UK public health bosses are accused of leaving the door open to the deadly outbreak after official advice was thrown into doubt. China said that, unlike the SARS outbreak, infected people can spread the virus for up to two weeks before showing signs of the disease. But Public Health England has so far advised that people should only be offered tests if they display flu-like symptoms. Read an exclusive interview with a potential British “super-spreader”, revealing he had not been offered screening since returning to the UK – despite visiting a fish market at the centre of the epidemic.