🔥Moment row breaks out on train over coughing etiquette amid coronavirus panic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the moment two train passengers became embroiled in a row over coughing etiquette amid coronavirus panic in Australia.

A man and a woman, sitting opposite each other on the train in Sydney, were filmed arguing after he accused the woman of coughing without properly covering her face.

In the footage, filmed by Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist Andy Park, the man asked the woman if she could cover her mouth when she coughed.

She responded: “I did not open my mouth when I coughed. I coughed inside my mouth.”

“That’s disgusting,” the man responded. “Yeah, well you’re disgusting too,” the woman replied.

The argument was captured on camera on a train in Sydney (Andy Park)

The woman then leaned towards the man and appeared to fire a mock cough in his direction.

“Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?” he asked.

The woman responded that she did, and branded the man a “bully” as he took a photo of her.

When he responded that he had only asked her politely to cover her mouth when she coughed, she responded that she had coughed “inside her mouth” while keeping her mouth closed.

The pair continued to bicker, with the man asking the woman “are you a doctor?” and her telling him to “shut up”.

Anxiety over coronavirus is growing in Australia, with more than 80 people testing positive. There have been three deaths so far linked to the virus.

Two of the fatalities, a man, 82, and a woman, 95, were both linked to the same aged care facility in Sydney.