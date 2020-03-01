🔥Moment Rosena Allin-Khan breaks into song at Labour deputy leadership hustings with Cher classic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the moment a Labour MP stunned delegates at a leadership hustings in Brighton when she broke out into song.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, 43, who is hoping to succeed Tom Watson as the party’s deputy leader, set out her stall alongside her fellow four candidates at the Grand Hotel on the city’s seafront on Saturday.

The Tooting MP, who made it onto the ballot on February 8, spent the session debating topics ranging from everyday socialism to Scottish Independence.

But it was her novel approach to one question that sparked the event’s arguably most memorable scene.

Dr Rosena stirred up the crowd with her performance(Labour Party)

Referring to Labour’s shattering performance in last year’s general election, Dr Allin-Khan quoted the lyrics of a popular 1980s pop hit.

“Now I’m not going to sing that now,” she told the audience. “But I will tell you the lyrics that I think are very important to the voters that we lost.”

“‘If I could turn back time, If I could find a way, I’d take back all the words that have hurt you – and you’d stay… with the Labour party.”

Following her answer, she was informed that she still had “25 seconds left” to fill. And so rather than move on or add to her response, she humoured the crowd.

With barely a moment’s hesitation, she blasted out the chorus of Cher’s 1989 classic, to the amused bewilderment of her colleagues.

It comes just weeks after the 43-year-old, who still works as a practising A&E doctor, revealed she’d like to create a “Ministry of Fabulosity” for “fabulous MPs”.

Speaking to ITV’s Acting Prime Minister podcast on January 7, she said: “It’s a real ministry, it will have to be dominated by fabulous MPs and come out with fabulous policies to shape the country.”

She then revealed that her favourite pastimes include dancing – or “shaking what my mama gave me” – and singing.

Asked by host Paul Brand to show off her skills, she laughed before erupting into a short excerpt of Alicia Keys’s ‘Girl on Fire’.

Dr Allin-Khan, who was nominated for the Labour leadership by Brighton’s Kemptown constituency party, is up against Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler, Richard Burgon and Ian Murray for the role.