🔥Moment man saves wild seal by pinning it down and cutting flag from around its neck🔥

This is the moment a man saves a wild seal by chasing and pinning it down before removing a flag that had become embedded into its body.

Naude Dreyer, co-founder of Ocean Conservation Namibia, has been saving cape fur seals and other marine wildlife for the past 10 years.

He says in the past year alone, he and his team have saved more than 600 seals entangled in marine debris like fishing lines, nets and packing straps.

Mr Dreyer’s Instagram page is full of videos showing him chasing and catching seals by hand, removing the debris they are caught in and then releasing them.

One recent clip, which has since gone viral on Twitter, shows Mr Dreyer spotting a seal in a pack across a beach and quickly chasing it down.

He grabs its tail as it enters the ocean, struggles with it across the sand for a few seconds and then manages to pin it down by the scruff of the neck.

He then cuts off what appears to be part of a flag around its neck, revealing a deep gash where it had cut in across its body.

The animal is then released and it scampers back towards the ocean.

In a caption alongside the clip on Instagram, Mr Dreyer wrote: “Been a while since I tackled a seal by hand. He was small-ish and very close to the water, so I needed to be quick – better without the net.

“He was angry and nearly got me! I’m not even sure what the entanglement material was – maybe some sort of flag or some. It wasn’t plastic though, for a change.

“Goes to show – Just because it’s not plastic, doesn’t make it okay to dump overboard” As you can see, this bit of fabric still managed to inflict massive damage to this poor animal. Think before you throw.”

On a fundraising page for his trust, he says the animals would “surely have died” if they weren’t detangled.