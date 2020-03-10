🔥Moment Dutch PM Mark Rutte shakes hands with expert… seconds after ordering end to handshaking🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Dutch Prime Minister today called on his citizens to “stop shaking hands” to slow down the spread of coronavirus, before seconds later shaking hands with an expert he was introduced to.

PM Mark Rutte said during a press conference in the Netherlands: “From this moment on, we stop shaking hands.

“You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want.

“I see all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging at schools, but from today we stop shaking hands.”

Coronavirus – In pictures

However as he wrapped up, he somewhat undermined his message by shaking hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the national public health institute Jaap van Dissel.

Mr van Dissel of the public health institute quickly pointed out the Prime Minister’s error.

“Sorry, sorry, we can’t do that anymore! Do it again,” Mr Rutte said as he bumped elbows with Mr van Dissel.