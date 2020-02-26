🔥Moment 'brazen' burglar is arrested in his own bed after stealing from elderly neighbour🔥

This is the moment a burglar was arrested in his own bedroom after he targeted a vulnerable pensioner – and then used his card to buy new clothes.

Bodycam footage released by Northumbria Police captured Mark Whitfield’s confusion as two officers ambushed him while he was in bed at home in Blaydon.

One of the officers can be heard addressing Whitfield, 40, as he lies with a cigarette in his mouth, saying: “Right Mark, before you light that, I’ve got to inform you you’re under arrest for burglary.”

The officer then states the robber’s rights before clipping handcuffs around his wrists.

The cigarette still hanging from his mouth, Whitfield looks around wide-eyed and says: “Eh?”

Whitfield looked shocked as officers handcuffed him (Northumbria Police)

Whitfield has since been jailed for 12 months over the burglary, which he committed to feed his drug addiction.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how he walked unannounced into the home of a 73-year-old man who lived on his street last August, pretending he wanted to borrow some fabric softener.

But while inside the house, he swiped a door key and, weeks later, the elderly man awoke to find his home had been ransacked by an intruder.

A wallet containing £140 had been stolen along with more than £60 in loose change.

Later that day the victim was informed by his bank that one of his bankcards had been used to buy £26-worth of clothes at a sports shop in a local shopping centre.

Northumbria Police’s team of burglary hunters launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV that showed Whitfield using the card to pay for items.

CCTV footage showed Whitfield buying the t-shirt in which he was later arrested (Northumbria Police)

They visited the 40-year-old’s address and found him wearing the same North Face t-shirt he had bought with the stolen card that day.

He was arrested and admitted using the stolen key to enter the address and plunder the property so he could feed his drug addiction.

Following the case, Detective Sergeant Dave Lumsden said: “This is a despicable offence that has seen a prolific thief target the home of a vulnerable neighbour.

Whitfield was jailed after appearing at Newcastle Crown Court on February 7, 2020 (Northumbria Police)

“He has sneaked into the house in the dead of night to commit the burglary before brazenly using a bank card to purchase a haul of goods the very same day.

“Whitfield did show some remorse in interview and told police he committed the offences to feed his drug addiction.

“However, that is no excuse to commit crime and we are glad that a judge has deemed it fit to put him behind bars where he can try and turn his life around.

“We will continue to work hard to put prolific thieves before the court and I hope another burglar behind bars reassures residents across the Force area.”