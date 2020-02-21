🔥Moment adorable seal pup rescued from car park and released back into sea🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the heartwarming moment a lost seal pup was rescued from a car park and released back into the wild.

The frightened seal, who was just two or three weeks old, had managed to make his way up through a harbour and into the waterfront car park in the Scottish lowlands.

He was found, severely underweight, near East Stewart Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, on November 25 last year after and was then taken to the Scottish SPCA national wildlife rescue centre in Clackmannanshire.

There, staff named him Dot-to-Dot and care for him until he was ready to return home to the sea.

The underweight pup was named and cared for by SPCA staff (PA)

Steven Gray, manager of the centre, said: “What made his story so unusual was that he had managed to get up the harbour steps, along the promenade and into the car park.

“The fact Dot-to-Dot managed to negotiate these obstacles, especially as he was so young and underweight, was incredible.

“We suspect he became separated from mum, took to the water out of desperation and got swept back in by the current.

“It’s likely that the Dot-to-Dot was exhausted, which is why he came up the harbour stairs and into the dangerous location.”

Dot-to-Dot was successfully released at Broughty Ferry on Thursday (PA)

After months of care, a fit and healthy Dot-to-Dot was finally released back into the water at Broughty Ferry in Dundee.

Mr Gray added: “Thankfully, the Greenock police were able to assist and stay with him until we arrived and transported him to our National Wildlife Centre at Fishcross.

“He has thrived in our care thanks to the hard work and dedication of the staff in the seal unit and we’re so happy to see him back in the wild where he belongs.

“Anyone who comes across an injured or potentially orphaned wild animal should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”