🔥Molly McCann preparing for her UFC London 'graduation' to silence any remaining doubters🔥

Molly McCann says victory over Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC London will act as her graduation party after a breakthrough 2019 in the octagon.

On March 21, McCann will be back at the O2 Arena – the scene where last year she sparked a superb three-fight winning streak with victory over Priscila Cachoeira in front of a home crowd.

That fight also saw her become the first English woman to score a UFC win.

2019 acted as an education inside and outside the octagon for the Liverpudlian. While she has honed her ever-improving skills in every fight en route to establishing herself in the flyweight division, she has also learned the worth of staying grounded as she makes the transition from highly-rated prospect to ranked 115lbs contender.

Despite her three wins on the bounce, McCann remains outside the division’s top 15. But having swiftly got to grips with how the UFC operates since joining the promotion in 2018, she insists there is nothing to be gained by kicking up a fuss.

“You’ve got to roll with the punches,” McCann told Standard Sport. “You know that your performances are going to get you there in the end, but if you start having a mentality where you are thinking you haven’t been given what you deserve and you start looking down on people with spoilt brat behaviour to your employers, kiss goodbye to anything.

“Know your worth. I’ve had to turn down fights because I’ve been injured, or we didn’t have enough time. I know that I am going to fight when I am ready and give the company the best possible version of myself but they are going to give it back.”

McCann turned down two short-notice fights in 2019 – one of those on the Valentina Shevchenko vs Liz Carmouche card in Uruguay in August.

“My manager said to me, ‘that’s really dangerous what you’ve just done'”, McCann recalled.

Holding her nerve paid off, securing spot on the October card in Boston where she got an unanimous decision win over Diana Belbita.

A fight against a top-15 opponent was her next target, even asking for a showdown with Antonina Shevchenko, the sister of the peerless 115lbs champion Valentina, in hopes of crashing the top 10 and catching the champion’s eye.

Valentina Shevchenko currently rules the flyweight division Photo: (USA TODAY Sports)

In taking on an accomplished grappler in Evans-Smith, however, McCann feels UFC London presents the chance for her to come full circle and answer any lingering questions over where she belongs.

“Ashlee Evans-Smith is the perfect opponent for this fight night, I’m coming full circle and I feel like this is going to be a proper graduation. I’ve done freshers, I’ve had my second and third year now, that’s what this feels like.

“It’s striker versus grappler, that’s what it is, even though she likes to box and kick and I like to take down now. It’s a fight that’s going to propel one of us and I know it’s going to propel me.

“There will be no critics then, nothing left unanswered. I get this out of the way and I show to everyone that non-stop hard work and determination gets you there.”