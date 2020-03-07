🔥Mohamed Salah breaks all-time Liverpool scoring record with Bournemouth goal🔥

Mohamed Salah made Liverpool history with his goal against Bournemouth, his 70th in the Premier League in just 100 games.

The Egyptian’s precise drive into the bottom corner means he has now scored more than any other Liverpool player whose first century of games came in the top flight.

Salah’s incredible scoring record puts him ahead of Sam Raybould with 67. He has also scored more than Luis Suarez (69) and Fernando Torres (65) in fewer games than both.

The forward has been a revelation since making his switch from Roma in 2017, most noticeably making Premier League history with a record 32 league goals in the 2017-18 season.

Salah didn’t slow down there, however, claiming a share of last season’s golden boot alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane with 22 goals.

The attacker has been instrumental for Liverpool as their search for Premier League glory is all but over.

Salah is also firmly in the hunt for more individual success this season, now just one goal behind Jamie Vardy in the race for Premier League top scorer.