🔥Modern love: The new dating apps to try in 2020🔥

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Londoners have been upping their swipe game in preparation. Last year, dating app Badoo said it saw an 18 per cent increase in downloads in the two weeks leading up to February 14, while activity often falls again until the beginning of March — presumably when all those new matches start dating IRL.

Tinder continues to dominate the roost. Last year it enjoyed the second-highest consumer spend of any non-gaming app, according to analytics firm App Annie. In total, more than $2.2 billion was spent on dating apps across the globe, with more users paying to upgrade to a premium subscription.

But it’s not just the Tinders, Badoos, and Bumbles that are dominating dating — niche products are starting to have an impact, says App Annie, with companies choosing to cater to a variety of dating interests instead of trying to fit everyone’s needs into one app.

Here are the new ones helping Londoners look for love this year.

AI dating: Hily

Hily is an acronym for “Hey, I like you” (Hily)

This was one of the top five breakout social apps for last year in Canada, France, the UK and the US. The name is an acronym for “Hey, I like you” and says its algorithm is focused on matching people, whether that’s for a date or for friendship.

Hily uses AI to analyse your profile and the swipes you’ve made, using factors such as lifestyle, background and interests to match people instead of using just geolocation or appearance. Want to check if you’re really suited? Try a compatibility quiz because nothing says love like a test.

There’s a photo verification process to ensure there’s no catfishing, and users will be banned if they cause complaints or carry out suspicious activity — bots shouldn’t be a problem.

Free, with in-app purchases, hily.com

The one where friends help: Wingman

Wingman allows daters to get their friends to set up their profile and swipe for dates for them (Wingman)

Sick of swiping? Wingman takes all the dating admin away from you and puts it in the hands of your mates. You can choose up to five wing (wo)men who set up a profile for you, write a bio and can sift through potential partners — according to the Pew Research Centre one in five online daters have asked someone to help them with their profile, so you’re probably doing this already.

The dater only receives a notification once a successful match has been made and then the chosen duo can go ahead and plan their meet-up. It has been a big hit in the US, where it originated, with the app officially launching in London last month. About 40 per cent of women using the app are married — and swiping for their single friends.

For founder Tina Wilson, Wingman was born out of her own swiping fatigue. “I found myself single after a 10-year relationship and was thrown into the world of online dating. It was frustrating in so many ways. I wanted a more impactful and collaborative way to connect that was more in line with real-life behaviour. What if my friends could step in and help me out? That’s when the idea was born.”

Free, wingmanapp.com

For faceless flirting: JigTalk

Jigtalk is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in London (Jigtalk )

London’s fastest-growing dating app wants to take looks out of the equation. Profile pictures on the platform are covered by a jigsaw puzzle which encourages people to match based on chat, not selfies. The pieces are then removed as you exchange messages with someone else — it takes about eight messages each to see a complete face. Last November the app banned images that had been filtered using Instagram and Snapchat in order to provide a more honest space.

“It sounds counterintuitive not to show faces on a dating app, but JigTalk proves that people are sick of mindless swiping on superficial selfies,” explains founder Alex Durrant. “Personalities are becoming much more important to Gen Z and millennials than just good looks. Singles want authentic connections and real conversations that lead to decent dates, and that’s what JigTalk is all about.”

Free, with in-app purchases, Jigtalk.com

The post-dating app dating app: Relish

Relish is the new type of dating app: a relationship app (Relish)

So you’ve managed to find the one and are enjoying the blissful early days of young love. If you want to continue the honeymoon period, then there’s an app for that too now. US-based Relish is launching in the UK on Valentine’s Day, no less, and dubs itself a training app for your relationship — sort of like a relationship counsellor in your pocket.

The couple complete an assessment to gain insights into themselves and the relationship. Then the app creates a customised plan that will adapt over time. Topics include help with managing emotions, supporting each other, rebuilding trust and feeling secure. There’s a journaling function and a Relish relationship coach will check in weekly to see how things are going.

CEO and co-founder Lesley Eccles says 40 per cent members report feeling closer to their partners after one week of using the app, rising to 60 per cent after two months.

“People are always going to want to find a relationship with a special someone, so dating apps are definitely here to stay. But the trend towards wellness, in general, is growing, and a healthy relationship is such a huge part of overall mental wellness. Relish is creating a new category of relationship wellness,” she added.

7-day free trial, then £11.99 monthly subscription for up to two users, hellorelish.com

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts