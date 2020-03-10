🔥Modern, glassy extension transforms listed house into a winning home🔥

People buy Georgian houses because they find them beautiful. They’re not cheap and they certainly are not easy to maintain.

But it’s the things unique to an old home that are especially valued, such as wonky floorboards and timber sash windows; fireplaces; bits of panelling, plasterwork and cornice; original doors, shutters and balusters.

“But many of us don’t understand the difference between planning and listing,” says architect Dominic McKenzie, who has worked on quite a few Georgian houses, including his own.

He delights in transforming them, alongside coaxing the best from their rare old parts with careful restoration.

Inside the Georgian house with a strikingly modern addition

He explains that just because your home is listed doesn’t mean you cannot make a strikingly modern addition, but that the local conservation officer, who has the power to reject or to require changes, will have to agree.

Unlisted homes don’t go through that process. When you make a planning application to change a listed home, a listing inspector will come and discuss your wishes. McKenzie adds that when dramatic changes are allowed to be made, it’s usually at the rear, so that the street view stays the same.

Islington has many Georgian terraces, some with repaired bomb damage, and Surrey-based couple Barry and Lisa bought one of those, listed Grade II, in spring 2013.

Barry, 60, had begun his career in advertising in Clerkenwell, and loved the idea of a London house from which he could stroll to his office.

Bright and beautiful: super-tall windows in the soaring new double-height section (Will Pryce)

The couple also dreamed of retiring in London, with all its restaurants, art galleries and shops. And the house would be useful for their two adult sons.

They saw McKenzie’s own house on his website. It was sensitively restored at the front but sported a modern-looking double-height extension at the back. They invited him to look round their new purchase.

Cambridge-trained McKenzie found a mixed bag: a charming, two-storey plus lower ground floor terrace house, decorated in the Nineties.

Overall its condition wasn’t bad, but the butterfly roof leaked a bit and there was just one “grim, cold, damp bathroom stuck on the back, in nasty Eighties brick”.

The lower floor sat about six feet below the concrete-paved garden, so the cold, dingy dining room looked out to a wall and drainage pipe. It felt like a morgue.

The kitchen was tired, white and soulless; some banisters had been replaced with ugly ones, and original Regency cornices were covered over with chipboard.

McKenzie had seen it all before. The basement dining room and the horrid bathroom were the worst bits, which he knew he could change.

In addition, the houses on either side had had mansards added, so he suggested applying to do the same. Along with a modest extension across the back once the vile bathroom was ripped down, it would change the house completely.

To McKenzie, a cautious and informed architect, the mansard seemed like a no-brainer. However, the planners let him know that it wouldn’t pass, so he had to start afresh.

This unexpected setback illustrates the importance of using an architect who understands old houses, accepts the planning process and is prepared for the unexpected.

McKenzie went back to the drawing board. He suggested a double-height brick extension at the back, going across at ground level, with really tall French windows. He would push the garden back with pretty stone steps and stone planters.

The result would be a big, open-plan, light dining room with a soaring double-height part looking out to the redesigned garden, and an all-new kitchen at the front.

Hidden secrets: behind the traditional frontage there’s a double-height extension (Will Pryce)

The brick extension has a really tall sash window that makes a big statement. Its upper level holds a stylishly tiled bathroom to serve the bedrooms, with rainwater shower and curvy bath.

A useful loo and utility room went under the entrance stairs at the front. At first the planners refused the French window to the garden, but McKenzie went to appeal and it was passed.

The conservation officer wanted a nice sash window from the back of the house reused, which now adds charm to the new upper bathroom.

1,180sq ft terrace house in 2013: £1 million-plus

Cost of works: about £250,000

Estimated value of 1,320sq ft house now: about £1.6 million

All that toing and froing took more than a year and a lot of money, but everything was finally agreed by spring 2017 and work finished a year later.

Alongside the dramatic modern changes, McKenzie’s builders carefully repaired and restored the existing parts of the house, revealing boxed cornice, remaking missing balusters and handrail to the original pattern in timber, and mending the roof.

The dull old palette of magnolia with brown carpet was changed to off-white, with generous amounts of Hague Blue, in the kitchen, drawing room and hall stairs.

Finally, the garden was wrapped in warm York stone and planted, creating a beautiful view as you come down from the hall into the light, modern space. Yet even here, herringbone laid oak planks add tradition and solidity.

Working with the planners and the listing department — despite the setbacks and delay — resulted in an admirable house that is bolder than the original plan at the back, but still respectful of its rare history.

Barry and Lisa are delighted with a home in which nothing old was lost, and a great deal of style was gained, giving this house a chance to survive for another century.

Tower House won best historic intervention in New London Architecture’s Don’t Move, Improve! Awards 2019. Visit newlondonarchitecture.org for more winners

