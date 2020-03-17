🔥Modern Family finale: How to watch in the UK and how the series might end🔥

Modern Family is set to bid farewell as the eleventh and final season draws to a close.

Fans will be heartbroken to say goodbye to their favourite characters on the long-running sitcom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the finale…

When is the Modern Family finale?

ABC, the network that screens Modern Family in the US, revealed the show’s last-ever episode will air April 8, 2020.

However, as the show is airing in the UK slightly behind the US, the finale will screen here at 8: 30pm on May 15, 2020, according to Sky.

The final season will draw to a close with its 18th episode, shy of the usual 24 or 22 episodes.

How can I watch it in the UK?

Modern Family is available to watch in the UK on Sky One and Now TV.

Previous seasons are available to stream now if you need to quickly binge some previous seasons.

The Beckhams on Modern Family set

How will the show end?

The show’s creators have remained cagey about how Modern Family will draw to a close, but with a final season that has already included celebrity cameos like Courtney Cox and David Beckham, viewers can probably expect a few surprises.

EW have released a choice few stills from the finale – which will be an hour long – with co-creator Steven Levitan saying the finale will find the families dealing with “a lot of changes”.

One still sees Alex (Ariel Winter), Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Luke (Nolan Gould) filming some sort of video, and according to EW, the finale opens with a Dunphy home so overstuffed with kids and grandkids that Phil and Claire seek shelter in the RV in the driveway.

The plot will then reportedly involve “a soft-sculpture gift from Jay (Ed O’Neill) to Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson),” who are considering adopting another child.

There’ll be one final sibling hazing ritual from Haley and Alex on their brother Luke, as well as “a bathtub-side scene with Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara).”

In an interview with EW, co-creator Christopher Lloyd said they were hoping the finale could signal a new beginning for their characters.

“We’re trying to find a way to leave the characters in places that the audience will enjoy seeing them so that our characters can live on in the minds of our audience on new journeys.”

The finale has already been marred with real-life tragedy, however; Beatrice, the French Bulldog who played Stella, Jay Pritchett’s beloved pet dog, for seven seasons, died shortly after filming on the finale wrapped.

Why is this the final season?

Previously, Levitan had said that the plan was for Modern Family to conclude after the tenth season.

But that was before Modern Family was acquired by Disney under the major Disney-Fox merger (the sitcom was a production of ABC and 20th Century Fox Television).

So it seems Disney wanted to give the show a final swan song with season 11. Before the confirmation of the final season, Levitan told the Hollywood Reporter: There’s a general desire from just about everybody involved to not say goodbye yet.

However, he also expressed that they would only be keen to do an 11th season if it “makes sense”.

“Part of that consideration is us taking a hard look at if we have anything to say next year or will we start repeating ourselves.”

Judging by the final season so far, they managed to avoid that – and hopefully they can give their characters a fitting send-off in the last episode ever.