🔥Mobile World Congress in Barcelona cancelled after firms pulled out over coronavirus🔥

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has been cancelled after a growing number of firms pulled out over coronavirus fears.

The technology show, which had been due to take place at the end of the month, has in previous years attracted some 100,000 visitors.

However, organisers said it had become “impossible” to hold it this year due to “global concern” around the outbreak of the virus – now formally known as Covid-19.

The announcement came after BT and Vodafone became the latest firms to pull out of the event on Wednesday, joining an exodus of major European players.

People walk past posters announcing the Mobile World Congress 2020 in a conference venue in Barcelona (AP)

John Hoffman, chief executive of the GSMA which runs the event, said: “With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

“The host city parties respect and understand this decision.”

Spanish health officials had earlier argued that there was no reason to cancel the MWC.

Alba Verges, the official in charge of health in the regional government, told a news conference, “There’s no reason to cancel any event in Barcelona, like Mobile World Congress.”

National Health Minister Salvador Illa said the government’s goal was protecting people’s health, but that it would take additional measures if necessary.

The assurance came after behind-the-scenes pressure on Spanish authorities to declare that holding the event in Barcelona would pose a public health risk, which could potentially in turn trigger a payout on any event insurance taken out by the organisers.

The Covid-19 strain has now spread to 26 countries, having only been identified late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The overall number of deaths in China, swathes of which are in lockdown to prevent the outbreak’s spread, was recorded at 1,113 on Wednesday morning.

The total number of cases is around 45,000 globally, vastly exceeding the 8,098 infected by Sars in 2003.