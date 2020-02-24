🔥Mo Farah to face fresh questions over Alberto Salazar links as Panorama investigation airs🔥

Mo Farah is expected to face fresh questions over his links with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar, following a BBC Panorama investigation to be aired tonight.

The programme has documents showing that the Londoner denied taking the controversial but not banned supplement L-carnitine to a US Anti-Doping Agency investigation into his former coach. He later backtracked, telling investigators he had forgotten about the injections before the London Marathon in 2014.

Farah told The Times: “It was a long interview. They ask you about everything and you try to remember everything you did. It’s not just one year, it’s all years. We finished the interview and I realised at that point I’d never mentioned L-carnitine.”

The news comes just one day after the publication of a Times interview, in which Farah also admitted to lying about his relationship with controversial coach Jama Aden, who was arrested in 2016 over doping offences.

At a press conference during the Rio 2016 Olympics Farah claimed Aden was a fan who had asked for a photo, but told The Times: “When I got asked and I said in that press conference [in Rio] and said, ‘Yeah, I know him but I don’t know him’, that’s not the reality.

“The reality is he’s a Somalian and I’m from a Somalian background, and I’ve known Jama for many years.”