🔥Mo Farah tipped for fifth Olympic gold medal after getting back on track🔥

Mo Farah has been backed to win a fifth Olympic gold having switched back from the road to the track.

Farah pulled out of his first planned race of 2020 — Sunday’s Big Half in London — because of injury but race winner Kenenisa Bekele tipped his former track and road rival to be victorious in Tokyo.

“It’s really difficult to judge right now what will happen in Tokyo in a strong field,” said Bekele of Farah’s bid for a hat-trick of 10,000metre titles.

“He has a very big chance to win, he’s strong enough to win and, unlike most people, he knows how to do it. If he works hard, I think he will be on top for sure.”

Ethiopian Bekele also tipped Farah to shine if he returns to marathon races after the Games. “For sure he can be a success again at marathon,” he added.