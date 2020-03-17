🔥Mnuchin: Proposed economic relief could put $1 trillion into U.S. economy🔥

U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answer questions during the Trump administration?s daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin estimated that the economic measures President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis would pump $1 trillion into the U.S. economy.

“We have put a proposal on the table that would inject $1 trillion into the economy,” he said on Tuesday after meeting with Republican senators. “Let me just say this is a combination of loans. This is a combination of direct checks to individuals. This is combination of creating liquidity for small businesses.”

