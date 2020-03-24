MLS stadium site prep, construction to move forward as ownership group assures coronavirus precautions will be in place

MLS4TheLou released new renderings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of its proposed professional soccer stadium downtown. View from 20th and Market streets.

MLS4TheLou

One of the many St. Louis sports-related questions created by the COVID-19 pandemic gained clarity Tuesday.Site preparation and construction for the downtown Major League Soccer stadium at Market and 20th streets will move forward, with precautions in place and an understanding that current plans could change.“This is a difficult and unprecedented time but, much like the team working on this project, we have a tenacious and resilient community. Together we know we can weather this storm,” said a statement from the MLS4TheLou ownership group provided to The Post-Dispatch.The current phase of the Downtown West stadium project involves the site preparation that must take place before actual construction. This includes the clearing of land and the demolition of off and on ramps on the site.”Following the City of St. Louis Health Commissioner’s Order on COVID-19, we plan to continue construction on the MLS stadium project as scheduled,” said the ownership group’s statement. “However, we want to assure you that the well-being of every individual working on this project remains our top priority. We’ll continue to take the necessary steps to protect every member of the team. We remain in close conversation with health and government officials for the latest updates to best assess how to safely manage this project and will be ready to adjust course at any time.”In response to spread of coronavirus, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has mandated that city residents stay home between Monday, March 23 and Wednesday, April 22.Construction workers and construction companies were one of the 20-plus exemptions mentioned in the order signed by Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city’s department of health.Construction companies involved in the pre-construction work at the soccer stadium site include Alberici Corp., L. Keeley Construction, Kwame Building Group and Mortenson.The MLS4TheLou ownership group and its architects released updated stadium renderings earlier this month.The 22,500-seat stadium is scheduled to open in time for the still-unnamed expansion team’s first game in March 2022.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

Ownership group of St. Louis’ MLS franchise had previously sought $30 million. New agreement calls for tax credits worth $5.7 million.

First-year coach hoping his veterans will be an advantage. Players are in St. Louis and training on their own.

United Soccer League Championship schedule starts at 7 p.m. Saturday against league newcomer Miami FC at West Community Stadium in Fenton.

MLS4TheLou released new renderings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of its proposed professional soccer stadium downtown. View from 20th and Market streets.