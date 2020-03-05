🔥MLS ownership group releases new renderings for stadium🔥

1 of 4

MLS4TheLou released new renderings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of its proposed professional soccer stadium downtown. View from 20th and Olive streets.

MLS4TheLou released new renderings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of its proposed professional soccer stadium downtown. View from 22nd and Market streets.

MLS4TheLou released new renderings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, of its proposed professional soccer stadium downtown. View from the ground level at 20th and Market streets.

ST. LOUIS — More elevation on the eastern edge of the planned stadium and updated landscaping plantings are among the changes in new designs released by the local Major League Soccer ownership group.Design work from architects HOK Snow Kreilich Architects is moving ahead on the stadium planned at Market and 20th streets, and ramps to and from Highway 40 (Interstate 64) have already closed in the Downtown West area to make way for the stadium, which the team hopes to have ready by March 2022.”Making the stadium more accessible from 22nd street and adjusting planting locations to create a more active public environment will only enhance the stadium’s ability to connect Downtown West and extend the Gateway Mall, while directing it north and south,” Julie Snow, co-founder of Snow Kreilich Architects, said in a statement. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen last week approved key development plans and some tax incentives for the stadium, which the ownership group expects could cost between $350 and $400 million. “It will be an incredible experience for fans that’s open, accessible and inclusive of the Downtown West neighborhood,” Carolyn Kindle Betz, CEO of the ownership group that includes members of the Taylor family of rental car company Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh.