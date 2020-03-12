Major League Soccer is just about the latest sporting authority to suspend events in the wake of coronavirus, postponing the growing season for 30 days.

MLS say all of its 26 clubs – which are simply two games in to the year – were united behind your choice.

A statement read: “Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, because the league continues to measure the impact of COVID-19 using its medical task force and public health officials.

“At the correct time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said: “Our clubs were united today in your choice to temporarily suspend our season – in line with the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pulic Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), along with other public health authoritites, and in the very best interest of our fans, players, employees and officials.

“We want to thank our fans because of their continued support in this challenging time.”

USA President, Donald Trump, on Thursday imposed drastic sanctions on travel in to the country from 26 European nations in a bid to combat the spread of the herpes virus.

In Spain, La Liga has been postponed for 14 days while all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.

At the moment, despite three Leicester players self-isolating after showing outward indications of COVID-19, Premier League games are set to proceed this weekend with fans permitted to attend.