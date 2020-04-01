MLB cancels Cardinals series in London against Cubs due to coronavirus concerns

The rolling cancellations and postponements of Major League Baseball’s season due to the rising coronavirus crisis finally reached the jewel event of the Cardinals’ goal to broaden their international presence.The Cardinals series against the Cubs in London has been canceled, Major League Baseball announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.The series had long been in jeopardy, dating back to early March and the opening concerns about international travel and the spread of COVID0-19 in Europe. The Cardinals had lobbied Major League Baseball to wait on a decision until closer to the scheduled date of the series, June 13-14. When the coronavirus became a global pandemic and began its rapid spread through North America, baseball shuttered spring training and delayed by at least 10 weeks the start of its own regular season. The focus shifted to larger issues than a series abroad for the Cardinals.At a Web site set up for questions about the decision, Major League Baseball affirms that the London Series 2020 has been cancelled and “will not take place” at any point this season.The Cardinals and Cubs were set to be the second set of teams to play in the United Kingdom. The Yankees and Red Sox had played two regular-season games in June 2019 in London, and the contract called for a second series.The Cardinals gave up two home games in order to be considered for the series.The possible start date for baseball’s regular season continues to creep back as the virus takes hold in the nation, and teams are now braced for there to be no baseball in April and May. A recent agreement forged between the owners and the players’ union even accommodates what will happen in the even of a complete cancellation of the 2020 season. If the two games planned for London are indeed played, they can be done at Busch Stadium — the alternate site for the games.Similar to individual states and cities in the United States, Britain has responded to a spread of coronavirus with “stay at home” policies and closing some non-essential business and severely limiting gatherings.Major League Baseball two weeks ago canceled April games scheduled for Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico.The visit to London Stadium, home of the West Ham football club, would have been the Cardinals’ second international series in as many years. The team played the Reds in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2019, and the Cardinals have in recent years before more aggressive in pursuing events beyond the borders. Major League Baseball set up a Web site to also address all ticket questions, including how to get refunds for travel packages and experiences purchased for the London Series 2020. All tickets purchased through London Stadium or Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically in full, the official site states. That refund will include service charges.

