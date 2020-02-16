Mizzou takes down No. 11 Auburn behind career days from Pinson, Smith

Auburn’s Samir Doughty, right, tries to steal the ball from Missouri’s Xavier Pinson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In front of the biggest home crowd in two years, the Missouri Tigers and their fans made a clear statement at Mizzou Arena on Saturday: Neither has given up on a once-lifeless season.With 12,506 on hand, including a packed student section, Mizzou held off No. 11 Auburn 85-73, breaking up a seven-game winning streak for what had been the Southeastern Conference’s hottest team.Playing again without injured starters Mark Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon, Mizzou barely missed them as Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson outdueled Auburn’s prolific backcourt and carried the Tigers to, arguably, their biggest win in Martin’s three seasons. Smith and Pinson each scored 28 points, career-high totals for both.The victory was MU’s first over a ranked team in nearly two years while Auburn became the highest-ranked team the Tigers have beaten in seven seasons. MU took down No. 21 Texas A&M on Feb. 13, 2018 in Cuonzo Martin’s first season. The last time Mizzou beat a team ranked higher than No. 11? Way back on Feb. 19, 2013 when Frank Haith’s Tigers took down No. 5 Florida.Missouri (12-13, 4-8 SEC) stays home to host Ole Miss on Tuesday.In a game that featured fireworks on the sideline, mostly Auburn’s, one ejection and a couple technical fouls, Mizzou survived another rash of fouls (31 to Auburn’s 25) and held guards J’Von McCormick and Samir Doughty to 37 combined points, a solid performance on most days but not nearly enough to counter MU’s two unstoppable guards. Smith and Pinson combined to shoot 17 of 26 from the field and 18 of 21 from the foul line.After falling behind early, MU went back in front with a 6-0 run, fueled by its defense. The Tigers were especially aggressive on the perimeter with Mitchell Smith at center, switching defenders against Auburn’s screens, resulting in three Auburn turnovers.But seconds after a short jumper gave MU a 13-10 lead, Smith picked up his second foul, sending him to the bench.Dru Smith took charge for the Tigers on the offensive end, routinely attacking the lane for floaters or fouls.Back in the game with 8 minutes left, Smith stepped in front of Allen Flanigan to draw a charge, Auburn’s sixth turnover.Mizzou picked up the pace as the half continued as Pinson and Dru Smith outdueled Auburn’s prolific backcourt. Pinson’s spinning floater, followed by a 3-pointer pushed the Tigers ahead by five. Then came a 7-0 Mizzou run that built the lead to 10. Dru Smith got into the lane for a floater and foul, followed by Pinson’s transition dunk off an Auburn miss.The Tigers caught fire the rest of the half. First a Dru Smith 3-pointer, then another from Tray Jackson. Finally, just ahead of the halftime buzzer, Pinson dropped a 3 from the top of the key, good for a 45-32 lead going into the break.Auburn opened the second half on a 10-2 run as Mizzou started to stack their fouls dangerously high. Pinson and Mitchell Smith picked up their fourth fouls before the second 12-minute timeout, but a Kobe Brown 3-pointer and another Dru Smith bucket in the lane kept the home team ahead.With 10:01 left, the tide turned for good. The crowd erupted when MU’s Javon Pickett was called for a foul under the basket, though he was clearly pulled down to the floor by Auburn’s Devan Cambridge. Upon replay review, the foul was changed to Cambridge, plus Cambridge was called a flagrant 2 foul for stepping over Pickett, an automatic ejection for the freshman forward. Mizzou converted three of its four free throws then took a 62-46 lead on a Torrence Watson 3-pointer, a six-point swing in favor of Mizzou.Doing his latest impression of a volcano in a suit and tie, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl erupted at the officials at the 8-minute timeout to earn a technical foul.Mizzou maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way but had to stave off foul trouble up and down the lineup. Nikko fouled out with 5:05 left. Mitchell Smith was done for good three minutes later, forcing redshirt freshman Parker Braun to play center down the stretch. By then, the lead was more than enough to clinch the victory.With No. 11 Auburn in town for today’s 5 p.m. matchup, Missouri might have caught a break on the injury front. Auburn star freshman Isaac Okoro suffered a hamstring injury Wednesday against Alabama and was ruled “questionable” for Saturday’s tip-off as of Friday. But multiple reporters in Auburn spotted Okoro at the Tigers’ gymnastics meet Friday night in Auburn, Ala., after the basketball team had already left for Missouri.Okoro has been one of the best freshmen in the SEC, averaging 13.1 points per game with 17 games in double-figure scoring. If the reports are accurate, that’s the good news for Mizzou. The bad news? Auburn is still loaded with firepower, led by prolific senior guards Samir Doughty and J’Von McCormick, who have expanded their roles this season in relief of departed guards Bryce Brown and Jared Harper. Throw in center Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy and Bruce Pearl’s starting lineup features four seniors, a rarity in today’s game.Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) lost five core players from last year’s Final Four team — including a first-round NBA draft pick — but the Tigers haven’t lost a step. They’re actually a better regular-season team. At this stage last year, Auburn as 16-8 with a 5-6 league record.Auburn has been vulnerable enough lately that four of the Tigers’ last five opponents have taken them to overtime. The Tigers have been poised and talented enough to win each of those games.What makes Auburn so potent this season?“Experience,” Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin said Friday. “When you start four seniors that were on a Final Four team and add a very talented freshman in Okoro — you saw him on summer circuit and even in high school and he was a talented physical guy, strong tough — he’s just merged well with the current personnel, the guys returning. They’re just battle-tested, they’ve been in big games. When you have that level of experience you’re winning overtime games because they’ve been there before.””For us, it’s been an incredible run of close games,” Pearl told reporters Friday. “One of the things we’ve been saying with great consistency is if we don’t get a little better – either offensively by shooting it better, having a better assist-to-turnover ratio, getting a little bit more locked down defensively as far our field-goal percentage or our 3-point field-goal percentage defense – then we’re going to start losing some of these close games.”Going back to its late-season run last year, when Auburn won the SEC tournament as a No. 5 seed and reached the Final Four as an NCAA 5 seed, Pearl’s team has won 34 of its last 37 games. With all that winning it’s easy to forget the modest beginnings of the Pearl era on The Plains. His first three SEC records were 4-14, 5-13 and 7-11. His debut team made a shocking run to the SEC tournament semifinals as the No. 13 seed but his next two teams were one-and-done in Nashville, losing in overtime to Missouri in Kim Anderson’s final victory in 2017.Gradually, though, Pearl pumped life into a program without much tradition, signing four recruiting classes that ranked among the nation’s top 20. His most celebrated recruits haven’t always been his best players. Mustapha Heron was a five-star prospect in 2016 — and transferred to St. John’s. Davion Mitchell was a four-star addition in 2018 — and transferred to Baylor. Meanwhile, Bryce Brown was the lowest-rated recruit in a five-man 2015 class — and turned into the program’s biggest star. Auburn’s 2018 class only had one player, junior college guard McCormick, who’s developed into an All-SEC candidate.Auburn made a big splash in 2014 hiring Pearl, who was fresh off an NCAA show-cause penalty from his wildly successful time at Tennessee, but after three disappointing seasons Auburn broke through with 26 wins his fourth season and tied for the SEC regular-season championship. A year later, Auburn reached its first Final Four and had Virginia on the ropes in the national semifinal.In Auburn’s case, patience — plus recruiting — paid off.Martin isn’t exactly the president of the Pearl Fan Club. He’s never spoken critically of Pearl, but remember, when Tennessee fans launched a petition in 2016 to jettison Martin from Knoxville, they wanted the school to rehire Pearl. But Missouri’s coach can acknowledge the program-building that’s taken place at Auburn.“I think what happens is, obviously, recruiting is very important,” Martin said. “You talk culture of your program and you build that. You get the right pieces in your program. Then I think … it’s always one or two guys (join the team) and a program just shifts. One or two guys. They can come in as freshmen or come in as juniors, whatever it is. Or a guy grows into the next season and then they rally the troops and guys follow one or two person’s lead. I don’t think it takes a whole roster of guys. I’ve always said you want to avoid major injuries for key guys.”But if your culture is right and the people are good and you’re working toward the right things, man, you (just need to) get one or two good players … And that doesn’t necessarily mean a star player. That means a guy who can change the mentality, his leadership qualities, his character qualities his work ethic. Like a Kassius Robertson. He’s in the gym and all of a sudden you look up a month later seven guys are in the gym as opposed to just him being the one. It changes who you are. That’s what it simply is.”You can make a case Brown and Harper were those program-changers for Auburn. At Mizzou, Robertson came and left in a flash as a graduate transfer. The Porter brothers were long gone before the program could establish any traction. Does Martin have anyone else who fits his own description?A few more notes on today’s game …FEELING MINNESOTACan the Tigers expect another impact game from Reed Nikko? Auburn will counter inside with Wiley and 6-7 shot-blocker Anfernee McLemore, who is a threat to step outside and launch 3s.Nikko came into the season averaging 2.6 points per game for his career. Over MU’s last five games he’s at 9.6 points and in the last two, 12 points and 9.5 rebounds. Dare we say he’s become more reliable than Jeremiah Tilmon? Lately, the pride of Maple Grove, Minn., has been more productive against quality competition than Tilmon was against inferior foes earlier in the year. It’s reminiscent of the late-season stretch former center Ryan Rosburg put together in 2016, when the 6-10 senior erupted for double-figure points in eight of his final nine games.More than anything, Reed is captured some confidence.“I’m definitely trying to be aggressive,” he said. “Coaches have come up to me the last couple games and just been like, ‘You’re an SEC starting center. Play like it.’ My teammates have been the same way just giving me a lot of confidence. I know I can go out there and play and I feel really good right now.”Over time, Nikko has built some on-court chemistry with point guard Xavier Pinson. It hasn’t developed organically. The two study opponents together. They study defenses. They come into games with plans of attack.“We always talk before every game,” Reed said. “We look at the game together and say, ‘We feel like right here in the screen and roll we can do this. We can give them this look or throw them off here.’ There’s a lot of things that we talk about. We have a really good chemistry. He’s such a good player attacking downhill, too, that gives me a lot of momentum going to the basket and we really feed off each other.”HEAD OF THE GLASSIf this game unfolds like most for Mizzou, the glass will determine the winner.“I think that’s the biggest key for us,” Martin said. “It’s not so much making and missing shots. But if we’re winning the rebound battles or in the ballpark that’s an indication of how the game will go down. When we don’t rebound, don’t play an aggressive tone, you can see the result. You don’t have to look at the scoreboard to see results.”He’s right. In losses to West Virginia and Texas A&M, the Tigers were beaten on the glass by 20 and 19 rebounds, respectively. In the comeback win over Georgia, MU was minus-1 (that counts as in the ballpark). The Tigers were plus-17 in the win over Arkansas and plus-1 in the close loss at LSU.Auburn ranks No. 12 nationally in offensive rebound rate and finished with a double-digit positive margin in each of its last five wins, plus-69 overall in those five contests. The one time Auburn was beaten severely on the glass came at Florida, when the Gators had a 15-board advantage — and won by 22 points.NO FREEBIES FOR AUBURNThis seems to be a key every game for Mizzou, but Martin’s team absolutely can’t get foul crazy. No team in the SEC gets to the free throw line like Auburn, No. 5 nationally in free throw rate at 44.2 percent. That means for every 100 Auburn field goal attempts the Tigers take 44.2 free throws.Auburn isn’t a good free throw shooting team, just 67.4 percent as a team, 13th in the league, but the Tigers get to the stripe plenty: Wiley, Okoro and Doughty have attempted more free throws than any Missouri player.

