“We are aware that some students will be unable to return home due to extenuating personal circumstances,” Martin’s message said. “All students in university housing will receive a communication today from Residential Life or Quadrangle Housing with additional information.”The university’s campuses will remain open and faculty and staff were told to continue reporting to work as usual. Martin wrote that there haven’t been any coronavirus cases on campus but that the university has decided to “err on the side of caution” with the moves.Webster University also announced Wednesday it will move classes online, though only through the week of April 3. Residential halls, the library, and laboratories will remain open and food services will continue, President Julian Schuster wrote in a message to students and staff.There are no known cases of the virus among Webster student or staff, Schuster wrote. Faculty and other employees can continue to report to work.However, Webster University said it will cancel all events on its campus through April 5. A spokesman for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, located on Webster University’s campus, said the move does not affect the theater.Webster has about 4,100 students enrolled at its Webster Groves campus and over 14,000 internationally. Its locations in China have been operating remotely since January, and other overseas locations will also move online for the next several weeks. The university moves follow announcements Tuesday that Maryville University will move its classes online for two weeks while St. Louis University said it was suspending all in-person courses next week as faculty decide what to do next. Both universities are on spring break this week.