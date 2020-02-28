Missouri’s prison guard union teeters on the brink of closing amid contract talks

Correctional trainee Derick Williams takes a turn at using pepper spray (water for simulation) during boot camp in March 2019 at the Pike County Fairgrounds pavilion near Bowling Green, Mo. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

JEFFERSON CITY — The labor union representing Missouri prison guards could go out of business by the middle of March.Gary Gross, executive director of the Missouri Correctional Officers Association, said the decision by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration to stop withholding dues from bimonthly paychecks has slowed worker contributions to a trickle.“It is crazy. It’s left us with not enough money to operate,” Gross told the Post-Dispatch Friday.In December, Parson’s Office of Administration announced it would end dues withholding for 5,500 employees who oversee some of the state’s most dangerous rapists, murderers and drug dealers.The administration said it ended payroll deduction because the union’s contract had expired. It was not clear, however, why the decision came in December because the contract had expired in September.But as of Friday, the effect of that decision was clear: Just 209 of those workers are paying dues to the union, despite attempts by the MCOA to convince guards to continue paying.“This is just another attempt by the GOP to shut down unions,” said MCOA grievance officer Tim Cutt.It is unclear how Missouri Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe would manage the employees without a labor contract in place.An agency spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.But, Jake Rosenfeld, associate professor of sociology at Washington University, said the change could result in a decline in worker protections and pay.”Generally, if they were to lose representation, they wouldn’t have anybody to negotiate on their behalf,” Rosenfeld said. “It might not happen right away, but you can imagine an even more erosion of their rights.”Cutt and Gross also predicted working conditions in a system already plagued by high turnover and low pay could deteriorate.“If the association goes away, it leaves them unprotected,” Cutt said.“Employees would totally be at the mercy of Anne Precythe,” Gross added.Even with a contract in place, workers and management have locked horns in recent years.In 2018, a Cole County jury awarded thousands of officers nearly $114 million in back pay. In that case, guards alleged they were routinely not paid for work done once they arrived at the facility.Money from that lawsuit has still not been paid.Missouri taxpayers also have been billed for millions of dollars in damages from sexual discrimination cases lodged by female prison workers.And, the state is facing lawsuits connected to a guard at the prison in Chillicothe who allegedly raped multiple female inmates.Cutt said many of the correctional officers are new to the job and may not understand the importance of having a collective bargaining agreement as a buffer between workers and management. Meanwhile, the union says talks aimed at getting a new contract in place have stalled.Gross said Parson’s Office of Administration has not responded to a union counteroffer made in December.“The state is basically not negotiating,” Gross said. “We haven’t heard anything from them.”The potential demise of the union comes as Parson has attempted to improve the pay scale for correctional officers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation with a starting wage of about $15 per hour.At the same time, however, top brass at the department blocked union representatives from talking with newly hired officers in August as a way to educate them about the importance of union representation.“They are trying to bust the union,” Cutt said.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The drug can reverse the process of opioid overdose and has saved thousands of lives.

The proposed law would bring clarity to the state’s voter ID requirements, according to its sponsor.

The brightest flare-up came in the council’s 4-3 vote to approve legislation proposed by County Executive Sam Page in January barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons.

Lawmakers want DHSS Director Randall Williams to attend a upcoming hearing of the panel.

The approval was expected as the last part of a longstanding plan by Bi-State that also added patrols from St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.

The search is underway because of the Chief Jon Belmar is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure.

Boyd, who lost to Jones eight years ago for the same office, has tangled with the treasurer over her handling of city parking operations.

Protesters opposed to Bloomberg’s candidacy say they’ll show up outside the Monday night event to complain about stop-and-frisk policies when he was mayor of New York City and various other issues.

But previously-announced plans to have St. Louis County police and St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies help patrol MetroLink in St. Louis have yet to be implemented.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, would restore voting rights to some felons who have been released from prison, but remain on parole.

Correctional trainee Derick Williams takes a turn at using pepper spray (water for simulation) during boot camp in March 2019 at the Pike County Fairgrounds pavilion near Bowling Green, Mo. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com