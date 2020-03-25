Missouri’s partial courtroom shutdown extended through April 17

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday said most in-person proceedings in state courtrooms would be suspended until at least mid-April as the state continues to fight the coronavirus.The high court last week suspended most proceedings in courtrooms until April 3, but issued an order on Sunday extending the suspension through April 17.The court could act to extend the suspension even longer, the order said.In last week’s order, the Supreme Court said local judges can make exceptions in certain cases, but urged presiding judges to keep people away from courthouses.The decision affects all in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including juvenile, municipal and family divisions.Among exceptions to the new limits are court proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of defendants and juveniles and jury trials that were already underway as of last Monday.Other cases that could go forward in public include child custody orders, temporary restraining orders and proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 outbreak.The court also issued an order Tuesday allowing oaths and affirmations to be administered remotely via video or teleconference as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto I-270 lost control and struck the woman’s vehicle, police said.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.

Industry experts say coronavirus has had an impact on ammo sales since mid-February.

The man was 21 and from St. Louis, authorities said Tuesday. They have not said why the man fled from deputies and opened fire on them.