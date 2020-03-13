Missouri’s coronavirus hotline problem is fixed for phones with out-of-state area codes, health officials say

Updated at 5: 50 p.m. to report hotline is working. JEFFERSON CITY — A glitch in the new hotline for Missourians seeking guidance about the coronavirus has been fixed to accept calls from cellphones with out-of-state area codes.In an age when more people are keeping their mobile phone numbers as they move from state to state, the glitch meant people seeking information were being left out.That group could have included college students who come from other states to study in Missouri, but keep their home state phone numbers.The state’s first two reported cases of the disease were college-age students who had traveled to other countries.The hotline, announced Wednesday, is staffed by medical professionals on a round-the-clock basis, the Department of Health and Senior Services said.It is designed to help people get information about the disease, which has caused widespread disruption across the world.But, its rollout has been rocky.On Wednesday, people complained on Twitter about lengthy waits and hang-ups while seeking information.In response, the department tweeted: “The Call Center is working on adjusting to the call volume and issues should be resolved soon.”Dr. Randall Williams, who heads the agency, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the problem was under review. By 5 p.m. the state said the problem had been fixed.The hotline number is 877-435-8411.Missouri has six telephone area codes: 314 and 636 in the St. Louis area; 417 in the southwest corner of the state; 816 in the Kansas City region; 660 for north and north-central Missouri; and 573 for mid-state, including the capital city.

