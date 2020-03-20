🔥Missouri to ban most gatherings of more than 10 people🔥

(Reuters) – Missouri will soon ban most gatherings of more than 10 people to fight the coronavirus pandemic, with exemptions for groceries, pharmacies, religious institutions and other “cornerstones of the community,” Governor Mike Parson said at a news conference on Friday.

The new order will be issued over the weekend, the governor said. He will not close down specific businesses, as has happened in other states.

