Missouri teacher charged with attempted statutory rape, stalking

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri teacher has been charged with attempted statutory rape, stalking and attempted endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 44-year-old Tania Dickey-Driskill used the video-sharing social app TikTok to send sexually suggestive messages to a 16-year-old student.The boy reportedly told authorities that he did not solicit the messages from Dickey-Driskill and that he did not want to receive them.She has been placed on leave from her job at Bolivar High School.The Bolivar school district said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with authorities and that it takes the safety and security of students seriously.

