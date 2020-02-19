Missouri sins its way to mid-level ranking among US states

Sure, St. Louis has its share of sin — enough to be ranked No. 3 on a list of the most vice-vibrant cities in the U.S.But how do we do as a state?According to personal finance website WalletHub, which released the city list in November, the Show-Me State is only bad enough to garner a No. 23 ranking.The listers leered at the states to judge how they performed in the area of the seven deadly sins: anger, jealousy, vice, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.Missouri was No. 5 in “vices,” which looked at obesity, excessive drinking, fast-food consumption, smoking (tobacco and marijuana), coffee drinking and opioid use.And we were No. 6 for “anger and hatred,” which took into account firearm deaths, aggravated assaults, violent crime, bullying, sex offenses, weapons possession, hate crimes, hostile internet postings and road rage incidents.No. 17 was where we ended up for “lust,” based on teen pregnancy, time spent on adult websites and prostitution.We coveted our way to No. 18 for “jealousy,” which looked mainly at incidents of theft and fraud.When it comes to vanity, we were No. 23, based on the number of beauty salons, sale of personal care products and interest in plastic surgery.As to “laziness,” we were right on the dividing line, No. 25, based on amount of exercise, hours worked in a week, television-viewing hours and high-school graduation rates.The only category in which we placed in the bottom half of states, No. 33, was “greed,” based on the number of casinos, gambling arrests and embezzlement arrests.To be sure, there is more sin to the south and east of us: Tennessee clocked in at No. 6, Illinois finished at No. 8 and Arkansas was No. 18.Our other border states finished thusly: Oklahoma (24), Kentucky (27), Kansas (37), Nebraska (40) and Iowa (44). The most sinful state was Nevada; the most virtuous, Vermont.P.S.: Have fun at Mardi Gras.

