The Missouri Senate chamber is a marble war zone. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

UPDATES with House staying in sessionJEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is shutting down for at least two weeks over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.The House, meanwhile, will stay in town to finish up its work on the state budget. That is expected to keep them in session until March 20.In announcement late Wednesday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said the Legislature’s upper chamber will not be in session next week “as we work to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing #COVID19 realities.”The announcement came after members of the Republican caucus met behind closed doors after the day’s session ended. Some members had expressed worries about the spread of disease as the Senate debated legislation over the course of the afternoon.A full statement from Rowden, R-Columbia, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is expected Thursday.The House, meanwhile, put approval of the state’s $30.9 billion budget on a fast-track, with an eye toward sending it to the Senate by next Friday.House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, is expected to announce more details later Thursday.Both chambers were scheduled to start a 10-day-long spring break on March 19, but those plans came under scrutiny this week as the spread of the coronavirus transformed into a global pandemic.The Missouri Legislature meets annually from January until mid-May. The House and Senate are constitutionally required to approve a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, but are not mandated to make other changes to state law.Illinois lawmakers also on Wednesday canceled their scheduled session for next week over the same concerns about the safety of meeting in a large group.Although the spread of COVID-19 has roiled the stock market, Gov. Mike Parson’s budget office is still predicting revenue to grow by 1.9% in the fiscal year beginning July 1.The decisions by the House and Senate came as worries about the transmission of the disease exploded in the Capitol. A group of University of Missouri journalism students, who cover state government, had earlier been at a conference in Texas where one attendee not affiliated with the university tested positive for coronavirus.Haahr and Rowden issued statements Wednesday saying there was no known threat in the Capitol.But, they have urged school groups and other organizations to stay away from the building in an attempt to keep the disease at bay.If the House and Senate have not finished their business by their scheduled adjournment date of May 15, they could schedule a special session later in the summer.Updated at 8: 30 a.m.

