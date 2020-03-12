Missouri Senate cancels next week, House plans unclear amid coronavirus concerns

Missouri State Sen. Ed Emery, (second from left), welcomes new member Sen. Brian Williams, (center), on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, on the Senate floor as Willams' grandparents, Willistine, (left), and Herb Williams look on. Wednesday marked the first day of Missouri's 100th legislative session in the capitol building in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is shutting down for at least two weeks over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.In announcement late Wednesday, Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said the Legislature’s upper chamber will not be in session next week “as we work to ensure the safety of our members and Capitol guests from the ongoing #COVID19 realities.”The announcement came after members of the Republican caucus met behind closed doors after the day’s session ended. Some members had expressed worries about the spread of disease as the Senate debated legislation over the course of the afternoon.A full statement from Rowden, R-Columbia, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, is expected Thursday.The House, meanwhile, has not declared its intentions heading into next week. Leaders had been planning to put approval of the state’s $30.9 billion budget on a fast-track, with an eye toward sending it to the Senate by next Friday.House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, could make an announcement Thursday. Both chambers were scheduled to start a 10-day Spring Break on March 19, but those plans became increasingly under scrutiny this week as the spread of the coronavirus transformed into a global pandemic.Illinois lawmakers also canceled their scheduled session for next week Wednesday over the same concerns about the safety of meeting in a large group.

