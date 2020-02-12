Missouri Republicans and Democrats agree eligible kids were dropped from Medicaid. Now what?

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Every child who is eligible for Medicaid should be enrolled. That’s something House lawmakers agreed on at a Monday evening budget hearing.“I don’t want to deny services to anybody that qualifies,” Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, said.Wood, vice-chair of the House Budget Committee, said Monday that he stood by a statement he made in January, when he said that some of the roughly 100,000 children who were removed from the program were likely still eligible for coverage.But he disagreed with Democrats over what the state should do about it.“We’re going to come up across a philosophical difference here,” Wood said. “To me, there is a parent responsibility and a family responsibility to put your children under the coverage that they qualify for.”Democrats have said Gov. Mike Parson’s administration should take steps to immediately re-enroll eligible children.“I don’t understand, as a state, why we have ripped out the rug from underneath these families,” Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, said during a committee hearing Monday. “And yet, then we want the family to be able to get themselves back on.”Total enrollment for MoHealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid program, fell by about 125,000 from summer 2018 to December 2019, according to the latest data from the Department of Social Services.Total enrollment in December was about 850,000, meaning it decreased by about 13% in less than two years.The majority of those dropped from the rolls were children: 97,989 left the Medicaid program over that period. Most of the rest who lost coverage were custodial parents, 26,690 of them. But it’s the children who have garnered the most public attention.Medicaid is a joint state-federal social welfare program that provides health care coverage for many low-income people, including children. There are several ways they can qualify in Missouri.If their family’s income is less than 150% of the federal poverty line, children can be fully eligible. If their family’s income is higher — between 150% and 300% of the poverty line — a child can receive coverage, though the family will pay premiums.There’s a third option. Families with extremely low incomes can qualify for coverage that includes both parents and children.It was mostly children in this third category who were dropped, along with their parents, Wood said in January.“When those individuals were notified that they were no longer eligible for Medicaid, we can assume that most of them did not go ahead and apply directly for their children to be under Medicaid,” Wood said at the time.Why were so many families notified that they were no longer eligible?Republican lawmakers and state officials have repeatedly cited an improved economy, which Wood acknowledged Monday. But he said this was only one of several factors.From 2014 to mid-2018, the state’s computer system for checking eligibility also wasn’t working properly, as the Post-Dispatch previously reported.State officials were doing annual checks manually and couldn’t evaluate everyone. This meant that low-income families who weren’t actually eligible stayed on the rolls.Lavender on Monday criticized how the department dealt with this. She said that when the state found out parents didn’t qualify, it should’ve been able to easily determine that their children still did.“It was our state’s default position to kick the entire family off of health care,” she said. “Why are we not either automatically putting them back on or knocking on their door?”Wood said the state could probably have done a better job of notifying families that their children were still eligible.“Can we improve the process? Yes. Was anything done intentional to harm children? No,” he said.House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, released a statement during the hearing, which said the Parson administration had “offered shifting rationales to try to explain away the problem.““Governor Parson must demonstrate leadership by taking every step necessary to get these children immediately re-enrolled,“ she said.

