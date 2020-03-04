Missouri officials ripped for handling of medical pot program

JEFFERSON CITY — A House panel investigating Missouri’s medical marijuana program tore into top state officials on Wednesday, blasting the Department of Health and Senior Service’s rollout.Wednesday’s hearing came two weeks after marijuana program director Lyndall Fraker said he wasn’t aware of potential conflicts of interest by the state’s third-party application scorer, Wise Health Solutions, until the state had already hired the company.Fraker also said then he was hired after being contacted by a top aide to Gov. Mike Parson, Robert Knodell, and Dr. Randall Williams, director of the health department. It was unclear whether Fraker faced any competition for the job.Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, said that whether it was Fraker’s “ignorance or confusion or incompetence, Director Fraker clearly didn’t have the experience needed in the position.”Lawmakers have questioned the department’s hiring of a third-party scorer to grade applications, a scoring bonus given to businesses located in certain ZIP codes, and possible conflicts of interest between the scorer and some applicants.Rep. Jon Carpenter, D-Gladstone, said the governor’s office is ultimately responsible for the rollout of the program.”For Missourians who are paying close attention to this process, the pretty widely held view — and whether it’s perception or reality — the pretty widely held view is that this thing has been a disaster,” he said.”At the end of the day, the buck stops with the governor,” Carpenter said. “He and his office owe us answers.”Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, compared the process to a “drug cartel.””It looks like a drug cartel, no pun intended,” she said.Lawmakers have been critical of the state’s hiring of a third-party scorer, Wise Health Solutions, to grade applications. Fraker has said the state Office of Administration handled bidding, not his division.The committee was hearing testimony from an Office of Administration official on Wednesday.The state Administrative Hearing Commission has received more than 800 appeals from companies that lost out on licenses to sell, grow or manufacture marijuana companies.Legal bills related to the court challenges will likely cost millions of dollars, officials have said. The state will dip into a fund meant for veterans’ health care to pay the costs.The money in that fund came from fees from license and application fees from medical marijuana patients and businesses.Jilted business applicants have complained of application scoring discrepancies by Wise Health. They say identical answers on cultivation and dispensary applications, for example, received different scores.Losing applicants also noted possible conflicts of interest between the scorer, Wise Health Solutions, and other applicants.A partial owner of Wise Health is Oaksterdam University, which offered cannabis business “boot camps” in Missouri prior to being selected as the state’s scorer.One appeal, by the company EBC Missouri, said Debby Goldsberry held top positions at a California marijuana chain, CPC.Case exhibits also show her listed as an instructor at Oaksterdam University.The appeal alleges a Missouri CPC marijuana company is related to a California brand, also with CPC in its name.CPC of Missouri won a dispensary license in Kansas City. CPC of Missouri – Smithville won three cultivation licenses.”This apparent conflict of interest makes Respondent’s (the state’s) lack of transparency all the more troubling, and makes clear problems with Respondent’s delegation of scoring responsibility,” the appeal says.It is unclear what, if any, stake Goldsberry has in Missouri companies. The state has kept secret the ownership structure forms that would reveal such information.A spokeswoman for Oaksterdam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Sales of medical marijuana are supposed to begin this summer.

