Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus.Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday’s edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions.A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.” Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy’s or Kohl’s.During the crisis, the Southeast Missourian is providing health news online to non-subscribers as well as subscribers.For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Southeast Missourian.

WASHINGTON (AP) — McConnell plan: Direct payments of $1,200 per person, $2,400 per couple amid virus outbreak.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf issued a sweeping shutdown order to tens of thousands of “non-life-sustaining” businesses Thursday, decreeing they must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus or face enforcement by state police and other government agencies.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that he doesn’t think it’s necessary yet to follow the lead of California and some other states and order Minnesotans to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, but he cautioned that he may have to at some point.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drivers will be banned from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads starting in July under legislation Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law to combat distracted driving.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army chief: All recruiting stations closing as service moves to bring on new soldiers ‘virtually’ because of virus.

The battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe enters a critical phase as cities, states and nations lock down. Catch up on the latest and learn what you can do to stay healthy.

‘The cure can’t be worse than the disease.’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says federal government is waiving school standardized test requirements amid virus disruptions.

This year the first day of spring — also known as the spring equinox — falls on March 19. Here’s what you need to know about the occasion.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spokeswoman: Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for the coronavirus.