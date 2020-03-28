Missouri man accused in death of his mother

PIEDMONT, Mo. — A southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.KFVS-TV reports that 57-year-old Gamble Adams of Piedmont was found stabbed to death Friday in the garage of her home. Her son, Daniel Gamble, is accused of the crime. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.Police say officers were called to a home Friday for a wellness check for Gamble Adams. Daniel Adams allegedly told officers that his mother had left a few days ago, but officers who searched the home found her body on the garage floor.For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFVS-TV.

