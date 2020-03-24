Missouri loosens testing criteria for COVID-19, opening door for more sick people to get tests

1 of 3

Mercy nurses work head out to greet cars at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday.Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Mercy nurse Cathy Renth directs patients into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday.Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Nurses head out to direct cars into a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS — The criteria for getting tested for COVID-19 in Missouri was loosened by state officials this week following broad complaints that tight guidelines meant few sick people were eligible for testing.The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the new guidance Monday, saying clinicians should now use their judgment in deciding who to test.Before this week, Missouri followed narrow guidelines for who could be tested: A patient had to have symptoms severe enough to be hospitalized, or have symptoms and known contact with someone who already tested positive for COVID-19. Patients could also get tested if they had symptoms and also had recently traveled to an area with a documented widespread outbreak, such as Italy.The updates bring Missouri in line with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which updated its guidelines for testing March 5 to defer to physicians. Both the CDC and the state health department now advise that health-care professionals should still prioritize certain groups for testing, including: Hospitalized patients with symptoms compatible with COVID-19, including fever and respiratory illness, to help doctors make decisions on infection control. People with symptoms living in nursing homes or other living facilities that house older adults or people with medical conditions that make them higher risk should they get the disease.People who have had close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient, including health-care professionals. A letter from DHSS Health Director Dr. Randy Williams also said factors like high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a certain community could guide health-care providers when deciding who to test. Doctors were also “strongly encouraged” to test for other possible causes of symptoms, like influenza, before approving testing.The change in Missouri’s guidelines comes as private labs have significantly expanded the testing capacity in the state. The total number of COVID-19 tests completed for Missouri patients remains unclear as private labs like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics have taken up most testing and before this week only reported positive results to the state.That is set to change, though, as Williams changed protocol Saturday to require all private labs to report the total number of both negative and positive tests to his department, rather than to local health officials. The state’s lab, the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, conducts less than 100 tests a day, with 660 tests completed so far. Despite the new rules, a continuing limit to widespread testing may still be supplies. For weeks, items like swabs and reagents used in the analysis of samples have been in high-demand nationally, leading to tests being rationed.The rations and earlier strict testing criteria in the state led to many people around St. Louis being unable to get tested, including an internal medicine doctor who couldn’t order tests for herself or her patients. Meanwhile, several high-risk people spoke to the Post-Dispatch about navigating a series of hotlines and doctor calls before being denied testing. There are now 28 mobile sample-collection sites in the state, according to DHSS. A list of providers with sites can be found on the DHSS website. All of the large hospital systems in the St. Louis area have set up places where, typically, people can get tested in their cars to limit exposure to others. As of Monday afternoon, 183 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, with numbers likely to rise as testing ramps up across the state this week. Local and state health officials have reported at least five deaths, including people who have died from the disease in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. Nationally, about 313,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the U.S., according to a count provided by Vice President Mike Pence during Monday’s White House press briefing.Nationally, as of Tuesday morning, at least 43,499 people in the U.S. have tested positive for the virus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 537 patients with the virus have died.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.