Missouri launches hotline for coronavirus questions

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has launched a 24-hour hotline staffed by medical professionals for people seeking guidance on the new coronavirus.The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day. It said the phone number became active Wednesday morning.So far, 46 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 but just one has tested positive, the department said. That person is a St. Louis County resident who traveled to Italy for a study abroad program.At least two St. Louis County universities are temporarily switching to online classes as a precaution. St. Louis University said it will suspend most in-person classes next week while it evaluates what to do going forward. Maryville University said it will suspend on-campus classes until March 30 while evaluating its next steps.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

We are gathering information on St. Louis area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

Closures have long been a U.S. response to influenza, a dangerous and highly contagious disease for students. But health authorities are rethinking their approach for coronavirus, shown to have limited effects on children.

