🔥Missouri keeping state parks open during outbreak🔥

JEFFERSON CITY — If you want to camp during a global pandemic, pitch your tent or park your RV in Missouri.Unlike California, Illinois and North Carolina, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open.If you do decide to head to the outdoors, however, the department is attempting to keep human interaction with rangers or other park workers to a minimum.“Out of an abundance of caution, Missouri Department of Natural Resources announces Missouri State Parks will temporarily close visitor centers, park offices and site offices to walk-in foot traffic through April 30,” the department said in an announcement.State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct visitors to restrooms and other services.And, the department noted, pack extra soap or hand sanitizer.The changes went into effect Friday in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.”We’ve basically limited our walk-in traffic to our indoor spaces,” said Missouri State Parks Director Mike Sutherland.Along with campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open, but, as per state and federal recommendations, officials say groups should be limited to a maximum of 10 people.“While outdoor spaces are well suited to increased social distance and fresh air can help relieve stress associated with COVID-19, visitors should take the following actions to ensure visits to Missouri state parks are as safe and enjoyable as possible,” the department said.The department has stopped taking reservations for picnic pavilions and group camping sites where large groups might gather. Nature programs and tours at historic sites also have been suspended.Lodges remain open, but local vendors may take action to limit the number of people in restaurants or other public spaces.”We’re limiting where people are congregating,” Sutherland said.The outbreak could contribute to another down year for visitation at the parks.In 2019, the number of people visiting the parks fell 12% largely because of widespread flooding.For the first time since 2015, total visitation fell below 20 million, to 18.5 million, according to the department.At Castlewood State Park in St. Louis County, for example, a bloated Meramec River led to a 20% decline in visitation, from 739,000 two years ago to 593,000 last year.At Lewis and Clark State Park in Buchanan County, near the Missouri River on the western side of the state, visitation plummeted year-over-year, from 145,436 to 13,166.At Big Lake State Park in northwest Missouri, also near the Missouri River, visitation sank nearly 100%, from 213,948 two years ago to 3,915 last year.

