Missouri House takes aim at drones near prisons, sports stadiums

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation designed to ground drone flights near state prisons and sports stadiums zoomed out of the Missouri House Thursday.On a 133-11 vote, lawmakers sent the proposal to the Senate for further debate. A similar measure failed to advance last year.The sponsor of the proposal, Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, said Department of Corrections officials have raised concerns about potential aerial contraband drops after several drone sightings near state prisons in recent years.In addition, sports teams wanted stadiums to be covered by the proposed law as a way to ensure the safety of players and fans.This legislation also prohibits drone flights near mental health hospitals.The legislation classifies knowingly flying an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, within 400 feet of a facility as a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a maximum year-long prison sentence.The law would only apply to open-air stadiums that can hold more than 5,000 spectators.Pilots could be charged with a felony if they drop weapons or drugs, or if they use a drone to help an inmate escape. The Department of Corrections supports the move, saying at least 11 states have enacted similar restrictions. The federal government has also restricted flights near federal prisons.Rep. Tim Remole, R-Excello, said he supports the measure after a drone attempted to enter the state prison in Moberly, which is in his district.“It will bring some clarity that we need,” Remole said.In earlier debate, Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, expressed concern that the sports provision could trip up people who are merely flying a drone for entertainment purposes.“I absolutely can see Missourians doing stupid stuff … and not realizing it,” Mitten said.Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, said drones flying over a stadium could cause potential chaos.“People can potentially get hurt,” Roden said. “And we’re putting in place a mechanism that says that you can’t fly over this stuff.”The legislation is House Bill 1898.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson, had been missing since September 2018.

Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, a cousin of the rapper Nelly, admitted defrauding Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.

The 29-year-old victim, identified by his family as Isiah Hudson, suffered puncture wounds to his chest and other parts of his body.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.