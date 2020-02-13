Missouri History Museum exhibit celebrates students awarded by Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis

Kyle Lackey graduated high school glad to be done with his education and convinced that he didn’t belong in college.His parents divorced during his early elementary school years in Florissant. He lived in a one-bedroom hotel room with his sister and father for a few years after the split. He was labelled learning disabled in school. He fell behind and did poorly in his classes. The message he heard from teachers was, “You’re a kid with a behavior issue and won’t go to college.”“I believed that about myself,” he said.In December, Lackey will graduate with a master’s degree in adult and higher education from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.His path from struggling student to a leader on campus is one of nine local student stories featured at the Missouri History Museum through March 29. A common thread runs through each story — the role of the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis in transforming their lives.The Scholarship Foundation began in 1920 when the St. Louis members of the National Council of Jewish Women pooled their money to give interest-free loans for education. The first loan gave $15 to an immigrant woman to help her attend business college. Since then, the nonprofit has awarded $96 million in interest-free loans and grants to almost 12,000 students in the St. Louis area seeking higher education.The organization’s mission remains the same.“Education is a transforming force,” said executive director Faith Sandler. “Democracy depends on an engaged and educated community, and everyone deserves access.”

Lackey, 27, benefited from one of the interest-free loans during his undergraduate studies. Even more importantly, he learned through the foundation about MyScholarshipCentral.org, a site that connects Missouri students to resources for college. He applied for and won scholarships that covered most of his educational costs.Over the year, the Scholarship Foundation has branched out into more than financial support for students. It also connects students with mentors who can advise them as they navigate higher education systems. The foundation empowers students to become their own advocates by lobbying lawmakers to improve access to higher education.“We need to make policy changes beyond just individual acts of charity,” Sandler said.

Vivian Garcia Cruz, 21, a junior at Fontbonne University, has made multiple trips to Jefferson City to meet with legislators as part of the Foundation’s coalition of student advocates. Garcia Cruz is a DACA recipient. Since 2015, Republicans in Missouri enacted legislation that requires DACA students, also known as Dreamers, to pay international student tuition at public colleges and universities.For Garcia Cruz that meant coming up with more than $4,000 for a single semester at community college. She figured that semester would be the end of her higher education dreams. She applied for aid through the Scholarship Foundation, which awarded her a grant and loan package that allowed her to transfer to Fontbonne University. She plans to graduate with a degree in social work and art therapy next year.

“I’m just trying to get the most education I can,” she said. The organization’s leaders like to point out that its recipients graduate at a higher rate than other low-income students at the same institutions. And the sense of community they build with their scholars runs deep. One out of six students who receives an interest-free loan from the Scholarship Foundation eventually becomes a donor, according to board president Biff Buffkin.“We like to think the original $15 is still circulating,” he said.”Know Us: Stories of St. Louis Students Finding Their Way”When • Through March 29Where • Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard How much • FreeMore information • sfstl.org/KnowUs

