Missouri Highway Patrol suspends road tests through end of the month

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper drives off after conducting a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 55 by the Delor Street overpass in St. Louis on Friday, June 21, 2017. The Highway Patrol has been assisting St. Louis police officers for several weeks in an effort to cut down on crime in city. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tuesday it would suspend all road tests statewide as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The patrol said it cancelled all tests scheduled through March 31. “The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available,” Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Highway Patrol, said in a statement.The tests affected are ones that would “require the examiner to get in the vehicle” with an applicant, said Capt. John Hotz, spokesman for the patrol.Olson said written tests would continue, but that the patrol would limit the number of people in a facility at any given time “to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed.”The patrol said applicants should stay away if they have undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath; if a family or household member, or personal acquaintance, has tested positive; if the applicant has come into contact with someone who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19; or if a medical professional has asked the applicant to self-quarantine. “If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a written examination and return at a later date,” the patrol said in a news release.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

Big wins by Biden in Illinois, as well as Florida, Ohio and Arizona, could spell the end of Sanders’ campaign.

So far, Missouri has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 44-year-old Tania Dickey-Driskill used the video-sharing social app TikTok to send sexually suggestive messages to a 16-year-old student, according to court documents.

Michele Ryan, acting director of St. Louis County’s Office of Emergency Management, said callers usually ask how to avoid infection.

SIKESTON, Mo. — Strong winds from a thunderstorm are being blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 birds, all of them found in the southeast …

A car and pickup truck collided Wednesday night, killing two women and one man.

COLUMBIA, MO – The University of Missouri has canceled its study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy for the time being, the unive…

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper drives off after conducting a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 55 by the Delor Street overpass in St. Louis on Friday, June 21, 2017. The Highway Patrol has been assisting St. Louis police officers for several weeks in an effort to cut down on crime in city. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com